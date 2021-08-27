HARDY Proposes to GF Caleigh Ryan

Last year, HARDY hinted that an engagement could be happening soon. While promoting his song “A Rock,” HARDY told People magazine, “I told her the longer she waits, the bigger the ring. But we're definitely talking about it. We're just waiting it out and are waiting to see what's going to happen to the world."

Their relationship also inspired his song “Boyfriend,” in which he sings about wanting to be upgraded from a boyfriend to a husband. He shared, “We were in the pool, picking at each other about something — we're always picking at each other — and I said something like, 'Fine, I don't want to be your boyfriend anymore.’ Then she said something along the lines of, 'It better be because you want to be my husband,' with a wink. I looked at her, and instead of turning that into a really sweet moment, I said, 'This is a great song!'"