Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe Her ‘Eternal Love’ in Touching Birthday Message

Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 43rd birthday with a touching message on Instagram.

Calling Kobe her “eternal love,” Vanessa wrote, "Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno,” alongside a photo of the couple kissing.

Vanessa and Kobe’s 18-year-old daughter Natalia also posted a father-daughter photo from 2004 with the loving message, "Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Over the weekend, Vanessa took her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri to Disneyland and Disneyland’s California Adventure. Among the photos was a picture of Vanessa wearing a special set of bracelets with the names of each of her family members, including Kobe and their late daughter Gianna. She wrote in the caption, "Always with me.”

Kobe’s sister also remembered the NBA legend on his birthday with a throwback video of a vintage commercial featuring the siblings. She wrote on Instagram, "8.23.2021 I should be texting you funny memes about getting old and gray and laughing at your smartass comebacks. Just one of your many talents 😉 We celebrate you today and everyday as you continue to inspire so many people all around the world. Happy birthday Bean! Thank you for always keeping real! Love you always!"