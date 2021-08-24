‘A Fighter’: Alyssa Milano Gives Update on Uncle After Heart Attack and Car Crash

Alyssa Milano is giving fans an update on her uncle Mitchell Carp, 63, after their scary car accident in L.A. earlier this month.

The “Charmed” actress took to TikTok to explain Carp was driving her to a doctor’s appointment when he suffered “a major heart attack.” He then “lost consciousness with his foot on the gas” and crashed the SUV.

She described the ordeal as “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.”

Now, she says, “Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He’s on life support. My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that.”

Milano went on, “The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

The 48-year-old added that he could be fighting an infection, too, after his fever spiked over the weekend.

“Uncle Mitch is a fighter,” Alyssa said. “The doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on.”