Alyssa Milano & Uncle in Freeway Car Crash After He Suffers Possible Heart Attack

Getty Images

Actress Alyssa Milano and her uncle were reportedly in a car accident Tuesday morning while driving in Los Angeles.

According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol obtained by People, Alyssa was the passenger and her 63-year-old uncle, Mitchell J. Carp, was behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford Edge SUV.

The report said they were on the I-405 freeway when Carp suffered a possible heart attack that left him unconscious. As a result, the Ford Edge drifted into another lane and hit a black SUV.

The 48-year-old actress told responders the impact of the crash was on the right side of the Ford Edge.

CHP says the black SUV fled, while a good Samaritan helped “bring the Ford to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes.”

TMZ was first to report the accident, and said Alyssa gave her uncle CPR at the scene. CHP adds that LAPD units were first to respond to the incident and also gave Carp CPR, followed by the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Carp was taken to a nearby hospital, but his status is unknown.

Milano was reportedly uninjured, and People says her husband David Bugliari picked her up at the scene.

Afterward, Alyssa tweeted about taking care of one another. She wrote, “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”