UB40’s Brian Travers Dead at 62

Getty Images

UB40 saxophonist Brian Travers has died at the age of 62.

On Monday, UB40 took to Facebook to announce the sad news, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

According to DailyMail.com, his death comes after he recently shared that he was having a second brain tumor operation after suffering a seizure last year.

Over two years ago, Travers revealed that he was undergoing surgery for a brain tumor, so wasn’t able to join UB40 on its 40th-anniversary tour. On Facebook, he shared, “I shall be there in spirit, cheering them on from my convalescence and thinking of all the wonderful people out there who have supported us for the last 40 years, who I am now incredibly proud to count as friends. I've had a great life with no regrets and have absolutely nothing to add to a bucket list except getting over this and getting back to the thing I love, playing music to anyone who wants to listen and expressing myself through painting & sculpture. It's been a huge privilege and I think you all for the opportunity to 'live the dream.'"

In 1978, Travers cofounded UB40 with Robin Campbell, Ali Campbell, Earl Falconer, James Brown and Norman Hassan.