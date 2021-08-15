Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy After Loss: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Getty

"You know you’re pregnant when..."

That's how singer Michelle Branch began her pregnancy-announcement post on Instagram Sunday, decorating it with tasty treats.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England," Branch went on, "and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."

Addressing the pregnancy part, Branch wrote she "couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!)" The singer and her husband, Black Keys rocker Patrick Carney, suffered a pregnancy loss in December. This will be their second child together, and Branch's third.

Branch told fans she is due in "early 2022," and she continued the post with pictures of the delicious-looking scones she made to satisfy her craving.