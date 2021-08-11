Octavia Spencer & Kate Hudson Talk ‘Immediate Connection’ on ‘Truth Be Told’

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ show “Truth Be Told,” starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, is back for Season 2!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Octavia and Kate Hudson, who is joining her in the new season. Of working together, Kate dished, “I feel like we've had about five past lives together.”

Octavia emphasized, “I mean, it was just an immediate connection.” Kate elaborated, “I think, Octavia, you said it first, you’re like, ‘I just feel like I've known you my whole life,’ and I'm like, ‘I know!’”

In “Truth Be Told,” Octavia plays true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell, while Kate plays her friend, who is reeling from the murder of her husband. Octavia said, “Poppy is always searching for the truth.”

But there are secrets Kate’s character prefers to be left untold…

Octavia went on, “At the core of our mystery this season is friendship and relationships and examining trust and truth… How they play out dynamically in a relationship.”

In real life, both Kate and Octavia are true crime buffs. Kate said, “It's so fun… the circumstances always start with something just so horrendous and terrible, but then when you uncover the sort of dynamics of these true crime stories. It's just fascinating, isn't it?... People are crazy… ya know? And it’s why, it’s why we became actors, we're like, ‘Let's play them.’”

Kate added, “I think what's really fun about ‘Truth Be Told’… it will feel like it could be your life… I think that'll make it real, real binge-worthy.”

Kate, fresh off a Greece vacation, shared, “Greece was really good to us! I’ve never spent that much time there like that, so it was incredible. Just being there with my whole family, ya know, and really getting to know the country like that — it was really special.”

This summer, Octavia has been busy shooting a Christmas movie in Boston. She quipped, “Listen, I've been in the Christmas spirit since the beginning of the season… I got to work with Kate, so it was a Christmas present — thank you, Kate.”

Kate pointed out, “And we're both, lik,e big Christmas people — we love Christmas! My daughter sings ‘Jingle Bells’ every day!”