David Schwimmer Denies Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumors Following ‘Friends’ Reunion

Just friends! David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are not dating, despite new speculation.

According to the UK’s Closer magazine, the former co-stars have been spending time together following the “Friends” reunion in May, when they confessed to having crushes on each other in the past.

A Closer source claimed, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.”

The insider went on, “They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

Schwimmer’s reps, however, shut down the speculation telling the Independent there was “no truth” to the romance rumors.

Aniston has not addressed the report, but she recently told InStyle that David stopped by her place with his daughter the weekend of the reunion.

She told the magazine, “Schwimmer stopped by, so I got to meet his amazing little girl. But we really did make a commitment to each other. We were like, ‘That's the last time we wait that long to see each other.’”

The pair sent “Friends” fans into a tizzy during the reunion when they confessed to crushing on each other while playing on-again, off-again couple Ross and Rachel.

David admitted, "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen… At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other." Aniston agreed, saying, “It was reciprocated.”

"It was two ships passing,” Schwimmer said, claiming nothing ever actually happened between them “because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary — we respected it."