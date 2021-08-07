Kool & the Gang's Dennis 'Dee Tee' Thomas Dies at 70

Getty Images

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, a co-founding member of Kool & the Gang, died Saturday in his sleep. He was 70.

The legendary band announced the saxophonist's passing in a lengthy statement on Facebook.

Born February 9, 1951, in Orlando, he was remembered as the band's "quintessential cool cat," and was noted for his fashion flair.

Formed in 1964 by Thomas, Spike Mickens, Ricky Westfield, George Brown and Charles Smith, the group — first dubbed the Jazziacs — went on to win two Grammys and chalk up 25 R&B Top 10 singles and nine Top 10 pop hits, including classics like "Jungle Boogie" (1973), "Ladies' Night" (1979), "Too Hot" (1979), and their #1 smash "Celebration" (1980).