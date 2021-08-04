J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce from Ashley Hebert

Getty

Nine months after calling it quits, “The Bachelorette” alum J.P. Rosenbaum, 44, is making legal moves to end his marriage with Ashley Hebert, 36.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Rosenbaum filed for divorce last week in Miami-Dade-County, Florida.

They are parents to son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4, but it is unclear if he has made any custody requests.

Despite their split, it looks like things are amicable between Ashley and J.P. In May, Ashley expressed her appreciation for J.P. on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Divorce is hard no matter what. But I can always count on @_jprosenbaum to take the kids out on adventures together filled with fun activities. Thank you! Grateful.”

In October, the pair announced their split. At the time, they said, “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”

Earlier this year, Rosenbaum opened up on his dating life, telling E! News, “I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like? I’m terrified even without the pandemic. … I like things to happen organically, hopefully. But at the same time, that’s not the world we live in right now. It’s not like we’re going out to bars.