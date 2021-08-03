Wowza! Camila Cabello Showers in a Red-Hot Bikini

Camila Cabello is smoking hot in her latest Instagram post!

The singer shared a video of herself showering in a red bikini as she shows off her curves and runs her hands through her hair.

Camila posted the video while on a family vacation, and included cute videos of her parents using the outdoor shower, too.

The video comes weeks after the 24-year-old posted an empowering message about body positivity on TikTok.

At the time, she said, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, showing her tummy in the video.

“I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time," she insisted. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."

She told viewers she is “grateful” for her body, adding, “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we got to own that, baby."