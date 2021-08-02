Watch Ashley Judd Walking After Nearly Losing Her Leg in Congo Accident

Getty

Nearly six months after shattering her leg, actress Ashley Judd is walking again!

On Sunday, Judd shared photos and videos of herself walking. She wrote on Instagram, “Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark.”

“Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully,” Ashley continued. “I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God’s fecund earth for hours. The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!”

In one of the videos, Judd is seen moving her feet effortlessly. She shared, “The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot - if ever - to *begin* to move in one year. In four months to the day, she blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!”

Along with thanking the medical staff who helped her on her road of recovery, Ashley stressed, “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”

To show how far she has come, Ashley also shared a video of herself from “two months ago” when she could “barely walk!”

Judd ended her note by showing some appreciation for all the love and support. She said, “Many of you have been praying for me, and sending me notes. Thank you. I have felt you. I especially have been held by family and my partner. Peace be with you.”

In April, Judd gave a health update after suffering “massive catastrophic injuries” while doing volunteer work in Africa. A dangerous fall left her leg broken in four places, which required surgery.

At the time, she revealed, “I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel. The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing. The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year [if] I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister’s medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot). Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane.”