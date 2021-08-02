Tan France & Husband Rob Welcome First Child — Find Out His Name!

“Queer Eye” star Tan France is a first-time dad!

Tan, 37, and his husband Rob France, 42, have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

On Monday, Tan shared the news, writing on Instagram, “Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.”

“We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed,” Tan gushed. “Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

In June, Tan opened up on baby names, telling Lilly Singh, “When I met my husband on one of the very first dates, I said, ‘Do you want kids?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, one day I do…’ And I was like, ‘I also know what I want to call my children.’”

Tan hinted that the name would be South Asian to honor his heritage. He said, “You can take the boy out of Pakistan, but you can’t take Pakistan out of this boy.”

At the time, France also revealed that he was getting baby advice from good friend Gigi Hadid. He told E! News, “We’re all going through the baby process at the same time, so we’ve all been in touch about it. So, anyone who is literally going through that process right now is invaluable to me.”

Tan broke the news that he and Rob were expecting in April. Along with an ultrasound, he quipped, “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years.”