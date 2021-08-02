Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis Ahead of Surgery

Getty

Comedian Kathy Griffin is battling lung cancer, and just opened up about her diagnosis on Twitter.

Griffin shared, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

The 60-year-old went on, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

As far as COVID-19 goes, she insisted she is “fully vaccinated,” adding, “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”

Kathy also opened up about her diagnosis to “Nightline,” saying, “I was definitely in shock. I’m still a little bit in shock — not denial.” That interview airs tonight.

Kathy recently returned to work on a new series. The star posted a photo of herself outside a trailer wearing a mask and sunglasses, writing, “Back at work on a TV set, where I belong DAMMIT.”

She followed up with another pic of herself wearing a KD Lang T-shirt, and shared, “My character on this tv series is a big fan of @kdlang (as am I…DUH).”