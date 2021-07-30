Metal Church Rocker Mike Howe’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Metal Church frontman Mike Howe was found dead at the age of 55.

A spokesperson for Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Howe died from asphyxia due to hanging.

His death has been ruled a suicide.

On Monday morning, police responded to a call about an unexpected death at a home in Eureka, California.

Drugs and alcohol were not believed to have been factors in Howe’s death.

Shortly after his death, Metal Church released a statement on Facebook, saying, “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music."

“We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time,” the statement went on.

Howe joined Metal Church after the release of their second album. He was part of the band’s third album “Blessing in Disguise,” which includes hit song “Badlands.”