Shanna Moakler & Matthew Rondeau Split: ‘I Hope She Finds What She’s Looking For’

Backgrid

Shanna Moakler, 46, and Matthew Rondeau, 28, have put the brakes on their on-again, off-again relationship!

On Thursday, Matthew told Life & Style, “I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been. I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally.”

“I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me,” Rondeau emphasized.

Weeks ago, split rumors started swirling after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and scrubbed all evidence of their relationship from their accounts.

Last month, they appeared to be together when she gushed about him while promoting her OnlyFans account. Of his love and support, she told Page Six, “He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot, and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support it, and he’s been super supportive. He’s actually been helping me edit my content and he’s tried to help me with pictures I should use. I’m really thankful to have someone who’s supportive.”

In May, Matthew had similar things to say about Shanna, telling Life & Style, “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another. She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Matthew was referring to her kids Alabama and London with ex Travis Barker.