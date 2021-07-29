Elisabeth Röhm & Peter Glatzer Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Congratulations are in order for “Law & Order” alum Elisabeth Röhm, 48, and hotel developer Peter Glatzer, 57.

The pair tells People they are engaged!

"We've been together for almost a year and look forward to celebrating our love and commitment to each other this winter," Elisabeth said. "We now live together in Beachwood Canyon."

Peter revealed how he popped the question, saying, "We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away. Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee."

Röhm confessed the pair had an “instant connection,” revealing, "We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more.”

Glatzer said he felt “drawn to her” when they met four years ago. "Since she was seeing someone at the time, I pursued a friendship. I'm so glad that I did. It's a great basis for a marriage,” he said.

The couple is committed to sustainability and plans to have a “zero waste” wedding.

Elisabeth said, "Peter started a sustainable lifestyle brand called SHFT with Adrian Grenier in 2010 and has been developing sustainable hotels for the past few years. He and I share an environmental ethos and are involved with some of the same organizations."