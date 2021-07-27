Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Getty Images

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has died at age 46.

In a statement, his family revealed that Jordison “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Monday.

His family added, “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.”

Joey was remembered for his “quick wit, his gentle personality, [and] giant heart.”

The family ended the statement by asking “that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

A private funeral service will be held by Jordison’s family.

TMZ reports that Jordison was pronounced dead at the scene with no foul play suspected. No illegal drugs were found at the home.

An official cause of death has not been determined.