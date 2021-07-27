Paris Hilton Talks Getting Married and Starting a Family After Clearing Up Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton has a lot of things cooking with her new show “Cooking with Paris,” but a bun in the oven is not one of them.

After reports surfaced today that the star is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with Paris, who said, “Well if anyone wants to hear the news, I talked about it on my podcast, ‘This Is Paris,’ and it just dropped.”

Paris joked on the podcast, “Yes, I am pregnant with triplets,” before clearing up the rumors, saying, “I am not pregnant… not yet.” The bride to be said she is waiting until she’s married before starting a family.

Hilton told Rachel about planning her wedding and shooting it all for her Peacock docuseries, “Paris in Love.”

“There is so much that goes into planning a wedding… no one throws a better party than I do, but a wedding is a whole other level.”

She is working on the menu, revealing, “I have so many amazing dishes on my new cooking show that I think I am going to have some of those dishes at my wedding as well.”

“That’s one of the most stressful parts,” she said of the guest list. “With everything that is happening in the world, I’m not going to have that huge, giant wedding that I have always dreamed of; I think it’s going to be more intimate,” she said.

Sharing how her cooking show came about, Hilton said, “During the pandemic, I was cooking a lot and I made a video of my Sliving Lasagna on YouTube that all of a sudden blew up, it went viral… Here we are, with 'Cooking with Paris.'”

The show debuts on Netflix on August 4, and Paris is cooking with some of her famous friends. “Everyone had so much fun," she said. "I just looked through my phone and just texted all of my favorite friends who I knew it would be fun to cook with… Not all of us are trained chefs, none of us are, so it’s really fun and entertaining just to be in the kitchen with both of us really not knowing what we are doing, but learning so much, too.”

So what is her new fave dish? “Kim and I made this fluffy frittata, and after we made it, it was so delicious that I make it almost every weekend for my fiancé. It’s his favorite thing to have when we do our brunches on Saturday.”

Saying Carter is proud of her, Paris went on, “I’m moving on to the next phase of my life, getting ready to get married, start a family, so I need to know how to cook so he is very proud of his new chef, almost wife.”