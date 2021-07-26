‘Jungle Cruise’ Actor Édgar Ramírez Talks ‘Very Hard Week’ After Losing Grandmother to COVID

Disney

Édgar Ramírez is getting candid about COVID-19, days after his grandmother died of the virus.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the actor at the “Jungle Cruise” premiere, where he told her, “I’m happy and I am also very grateful… It’s a huge effort for us to be safe here. I think it’s a great example of the beautiful things that can happen if we all get organized, if we all trust science, if we all follow guidelines, if we all get vaccinated or get tested.”

Rachel added, “If we all do our part.”

He revealed, “It’s been a very hard week for my family. My grandmother died of COVID a few days ago, two of my dearest aunts are in the hospital; one is very delicate. Another uncle, as we speak, might be rushing to the hospital, so it’s real, it’s real. The reason they got sick is because unfortunately in Venezuela the vaccination is not as available as it is here… For me, it’s just an invitation to be very responsible with the information that we share… ‘do our part’ as you so beautifully put it.”

Édgar added, “We need to turn it around of something positive… Fortunately, my dad and my mom are here and they got vaccinated so they are here with me tonight… My mom is so sad… This is going to be for my grandma, this emotion — we’re going to celebrate life today.”

Celebrating his role in the movie, he said, “I try to give space to my inner child. Otherwise, there is no point… My inner kid had so much fun doing this movie, working with Emily and with Dwayne. It really felt like we were kids.”