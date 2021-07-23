Angelina Jolie Wins Legal Victory in Divorce Battle with Brad Pitt

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie just scored a win in her divorce with Brad Pitt.

A judge that had ruled in Brad’s favor has been disqualified, according to new court docs.

The papers state, “Angelina Jolie filed a statement of disqualification challenging Judge John W. Ouderkirk (Ret.), the privately compensated temporary judge selected by Jolie and William Bradley Pitt to hear their family law case, based on Judge Ouderkirk’s failure to disclose, as required by the California Code of Judicial Ethics, several matters involving Pitt’s counsel in which Judge Ouderkirk had been retained to serve as a temporary judge. Orange County Superior Court Judge Erick Larsh, sitting by assignment to decide the issue, ruled Jolie’s statement of disqualification was untimely and the new information disclosed by Judge Ouderkirk would not cause a person aware of the facts to reasonably entertain a doubt that he was unable to be impartial.”

Jolie filed a petition and supporting documents, and a California Court of Appeals ruled in her favor. “We agree, grant the petition and direct the superior court to vacate its order of November 16, 2020 denying the statement of disqualification and to enter a new order disqualifying Judge Ouderkirk from serving as a temporary judge in the underlying matter.”

In May, Page Six reported Brad won joint custody of their five minor children, but a source said Judge Ouderkirk’s decision was “tentative,” and that Jolie would continue to fight Pitt in court.

Today’s news means Ouderkirk’s custody ruling will be overturned and a new judge will make the ruling.

The exes are the parents of minors Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Maddox, 19, is not part of the custody battle.