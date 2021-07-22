Tiffany Haddish Talks Shark Sex… and Romance with Common, Plus: How She’s Giving Back

Getty Images

There is never a dull moment with Tiffany Haddish!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the star to find out more about her recent stint on “Shark Week,” chat about her boyfriend Common, and find out how she’s giving back with a new tree-planting project with Vitafusion.

Tiffany dove into the water with some lemon sharks and tiger sharks for this year’s “Shark Week,” and learned a whole lot… specifically about how sharks have sex.

She told Jenn, who is pregnant with her first child, “Okay, let me tell you something. You are six months pregnant, so you know all about sex, but shark sex is a whole different scenario… Did you know that male sharks have two penises? They call them claspers… and that's crazy.”

Jenn wondered, “When they have sex, are they still swimming?” Tiffany explained, “No, they sink to the ground. Well, I didn't want to really describe this on TV, but you asked me… The female sharks, they swim in groups to protect each other, but if one gets caught off guard, bam! Two or three male sharks take her down, right, and she's, like, fighting them off… He’s doing his business and drags her along the reef.”

Lahmers commented, “Listen, there's no romance involved in that situation, unlike your life with Common. Do you, do you like that for a segue?” Tiffany replied, “I like that as a segue, and let me tell you — we don’t do shark sex!”

They do like romance. “I’m gonna spill some tea,” Haddish said. “I was on this kick, like, ‘I want to eat all raw food. I'm going to be preparing all raw meals for myself,’ and at the time I was shooting this other TV show that would be coming out next year. And he's like, ‘There's a lot of pressure on you… you know, you can’t be doing all of that…’ Next thing I know, he hired a chef to make raw meals for me and juices and everything. And to me, that was super romantic because, you know, I'm all about acts of service and he makes sure I be good.”

And he looks good starring on Season 2 of “Never Have I Ever.” Jenn said, “Please tell me that he takes those scrubs home.”

Tiffany joked, “I have never seen him in scrubs, nor do I want to see him in scrubs. I don’t want to see him in anything.”

Jenn joked, “Marry this man, please, for all of us.” Tiffany answered, “Yeah, you know, I don't know if that's gonna happen. I know one thing — we definitely gonna be friends until the end.”

Switching gears, Lahmers said, “I love that you never forget where you came from and now… you're rich, you're successful, you're beautiful, you're famous…” Tiffany interjected, “Now, who said I was rich? Who said that part? Hold up, pause, do you know how much the government takes? I am really middle class. I still live in South Central Los Angeles.”

The comedian is giving back in L.A. by planting trees in her community. She explained, “Yes, so I teamed up with Vitafusion gummy vitamins, who teamed up with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation… they're going to communities that have food deserts,” referring to areas that have limited access to healthy foods, “and they're planting fruit trees so that there's, you know, accessible food for the people. And I just love it, it's delicious, nutritious for all… I live in a food desert, and you don't see many fruit trees around in the community... I remember being a kid and being told to go outside and I can't keep going in and out the house, and when we would get hungry we would climb up in my grandma's fruit trees in our backyard and we would eat, you know, and we were getting healthy fruits and veggies. When I was homeless, I used to be driving through the neighborhood, I said, ‘Oh, is that a kumquat tree?’ I would get me some kumquats. ‘Oh, is that an orange tree?’ I’d get me some oranges. Because I wasn't really eating a lot of fruits and vegetables because… I was homeless.”