Rare Video of Amy Winehouse & Her Father Revealed by Her Confidant Daphne Barak

Friday marks the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s death.

In celebration of her life, “Extra” just obtained new video that reveals tender moments between Amy and her father Mitch, thanks to journalist Daphne Barak.

Many people considered Barak to be the singer’s confidant, with Amy once saying, “Only Daphne can explain my complicated life.”

Daphne, the author of “Saving Amy,” spent six months with the iconic pop star’s family and is now releasing NFTs from her Winehouse archives. Barak partnered with DEP Holdings and Original2Digital Corporation to bring this content to the digital world.

Daphne Barak

The Saving Amy Legacy NFT series is a limited-time drop that will allow fans to see never-before-published content about Winehouse from Barak’s archives. Fans will be able to collect rare NFTs of Amy each week for six weeks, as well as look back on her illustrious career. Daphne will also participate in a VIP experience, where she will share her knowledge and ties to Winehouse.

After the series concludes, the Saving Amy NFT Marketplace will be available for all collectors to buy, sell, and trade their NFTs for money and prizes.

The Daphne Barak Library consists of more than 350 original interviews with celebrities and politicians.