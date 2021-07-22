Nick Cannon Reacts to Kevin Hart’s Hilarious Billboard Prank

Getty

Nick Cannon got Kevin Hart a real llama for his birthday… and now the comedian is getting him back big-time!

Kevin took out multiple billboards… with Nick’s phone number plastered across them!

The billboards were a nod to Nick’s growing family after the “Masked Singer” host welcomed three babies, making him a dad of seven.

Kevin shared a photo of the sign in L.A. that said: “Need fatherhood advice? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” adding “Hey guys, this is his cell.”

The billboard also features a funny pic of Kevin and the llama!

Hart wrote in the caption, “Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK B--CH #PRANKWARS.”

Kevin was right — Nick’s phone was ringing off the hook! Cannon shared videos of himself talking to excited fans. Watch the video below from his Instagram Stories!

He asked one caller, “What’s poppin’? You all got my number from Kev?” He added, “Nice to talk to you, but I gotta go because the phone is blowing up.”

Nick assured another fan, “It’s me,” as he got yet another call, adding, “My phone is about to die.”