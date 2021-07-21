Celebrity News July 21, 2021
Bill Maher Talks Vegas, Cancel Culture, and Testing Positive for COVID in May
Bill Maher now has the key to Las Vegas!
Maher was in town for his show at The Mirage Hotel and Casino, and received a key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, as July 16 was declared Bill Maher Day.
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Bill and congratulated him, saying, “Vegas is back in action, how do you feel?” Maher replied, “It’s great to be back… This country needs Vegas more than ever. It’s too politically correct, it’s too sensitive, it needs a place like this. Everybody should come here and get the stick out their you know what.”
He’s never afraid to speak his mind… with “Extra” or on his hit HBO show, “Real Time With Bill Maher.” Recently talking about cancel culture.
So what does he have to say about Chrissy Teigen’s cyberbully scandal, Jenn asked, “Does she deserves to be canceled?”
Maher responded, “She’s my neighbor, I’m not talking about that... I could go over there and borrow a cup of sugar.” Jenn commented, “The answer is no, so the answer is no…” Bill said, “Look, I think the younger generation should look at that as a cautionary tale, being too critical and too self-assured, too self-righteous, can bite you in the ass… But she’s a good person… Everyone makes mistakes.”
Jenn was masked up, saying, “Listen, you had the vaccine, I got the vaccine, you also got COVID.” Bill said, “After the vaccine… I had no symptoms… There’s a lot of stuff we don’t know about it. It’s odd to me that I was perfectly fine with my immune system for over a year, and then I got the vaccine, then I got the thing… We all want to get back to not wearing masks and not living this crazy Howie Mandel life… And if that takes getting the vaccine let’s all friggin’ do it and get back to normal.”