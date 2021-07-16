Whitney Collings’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Reality star Whitney Collings, 33, passed away in December, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Collings died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam.”

Clonazepam is a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety.

She died at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Boston on December 3, 2020, and was laid to rest in Peabody, MA on December 10.

Collings’ mom broke the news on Facebook, writing, “I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart."