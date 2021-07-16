Celebrity News July 16, 2021
Whitney Collings’ Cause of Death Revealed
Reality star Whitney Collings, 33, passed away in December, and now her cause of death has been revealed.
According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, Collings died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, alcohol and clonazepam.”
Clonazepam is a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety.
She died at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Boston on December 3, 2020, and was laid to rest in Peabody, MA on December 10.
Collings’ mom broke the news on Facebook, writing, “I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart."
More than 10 years ago, Collings appeared on Season 3 of “Bad Girls Club” when she was just 21. She was kicked off the show for a physical altercation, so did not appear on other seasons.