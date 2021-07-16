‘Ted Lasso’s’ Jason Sudeikis on What Lifts Him Up During Tough Times, Plus: His Nickname Revealed

Ted Lasso is back, and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was on the red carpet with star Jason Sudeikis.

Lasso is famous for his mustache and Jenn had a little fun sporting one of her own. Jason told her, “It looks great on you,” revealing it takes a “couple months” to grow one. “You grow the beard and then you take it down,” he explained.

The show is up for 20 Emmy nominations, the most for a freshman show. Sudeikis summed it up: “It’s just nice that you write a song and people are dancing to it.”

The nominations and Season 2 of the hit show are all welcome news amid his split from Olivia Wilde. He recently got candid about it all in GQ.

Jenn told him, “I read the article in GQ. You had a lot of profound things to say about what it means getting through tough times. What’s been lifting you up?” Sudeikis told her, “Friends, other people. Hearing other people’s experiences, helping other folks out. All those things.”

Jason was also showing support for Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka by hitting the red carpet in a shirt with their names on it.

The English soccer trio was recently bullied with racist online comments after their loss in the Euro finals. Jason told Jenn, “They’ve been catching a lot of guff and just want to show some support.”

Jason’s co-star and co-creator Brendan Hunt is also nominated for an Emmy, and told “Extra’s” Billy Bush about Jason’s nickname, “Suds.”

Jason explained, “Jeff and Joe Wilcox started that. They were my next-door neighbors growing up.”

He went on, “Sudeikis is a tough name to say… There’s a bunch of different ways you can say it.”