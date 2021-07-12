New Couple Alert! Zachary Levi Goes Public with Caroline Tyler

ABC Television

It looks like Zachary Levi, 40, is off the market!

Over the weekend, Levi hit the red carpet with Caroline Tyler at the 2021 ESPYs, marking their first red carpet together!

For their red-carpet debut, Levi sported a brown suit, while Tyler opted for a sparkling white dress.

A day after their star-studded night together, the two were spotted walking hand in hand in New York City.

Backgrid

Just before attending the ESPYs together, Levi seemingly hinted that they were dating by reposting Caroline’s Instagram Story of them holding hands in a NYC park.

It is unclear how long Levi and Tyler may have been seeing each other.

In May, Zachary posted a group photo of himself standing next to Caroline and two other friends. Along with tagging her, he wrote, “Happy Half-Centennial, David Kentucky ‘Merica Nerd002 Coleman! So honored to be able to call you a friend, and brother, and so grateful for you and your wonderful family being in my life. 🤗 May 50 be just the beginning of something new and wonderful. Like maybe more One Wheeling. 🤘😎.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.