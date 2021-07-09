Former Disney Co-Stars Lucas Adams & Shelby Wulfert Engaged!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lucas Adams, 27, and Shelby Wulfert, 27, are getting married!

The former co-stars, who worked together on the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie,” just announced their engagement.

Lucas wrote on Instagram, “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day. 🥰💍.”

Shelby gushed on her account, “I said, ‘of course I will baby!’ 💍 y’all I’m gonna marry my best friend!!! 🥰😭.”

Their former castmate Dove Cameron commented, “oh my god oh my god oh my GOD,” and Joey Bragg shared, “Love you both so much!”