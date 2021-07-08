Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Loved-Up Vacay in Italy

Backgrid

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are going strong!

The couple escaped on a romantic getaway to Italy, and were spotted looking loved-up on a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

In the photos, Harry, 27, and Olivia, 37, are seen kissing, dancing, and sunbathing together.

On the leisurely outing, Harry wore black swim trunks, a blue hoodie, and a blue cap, while Olivia stunned in a high-waisted navy bikini.

The couple has been vacationing in Italy for the past week, and DailyMail.com was first to post the pics.

Styles and Wilde have been linked since attending a wedding together in January, after meeting on the set of her film “Don’t Worry Darling.”