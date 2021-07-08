‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe & Wife Jodi Split

Getty Images

Mike Wolfe, of “American Pickers,” and his wife Jodi are going their separate ways after nearly 10 years of marriage.

TMZ reports it has just come to light that Jodi filed for divorce in November, citing irreconcilable differences. She lists their separation date as June 2020.

The couple will have to work out a custody agreement for their 9-year-old daughter Charlie, who Jodi says lives with her.

Mike and Jodi tied the knot on September 7, 2012, in Franklin, Tennessee.