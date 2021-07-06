Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

Getty Images

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

In response to Meredith’s post, Paris Hilton wrote, “So sad to hear this. RIP.”

On her Instagram Story, Kaia Gerber wrote, “I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”

Mickelson’s girlfriend Maddie Haley also mourned his death in her own Instagram post. She wrote, “I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted.”

“I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. Last night I lost my bestfriend in the whole world. I feel like my hearts been ripped out of my chest,” Maddie went on. “Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met. You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved.”

Just months before his death, Daniel launched a fashion brand and clothing line called Kids Back Home.