Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in NXIVM

Getty

Allison Mack, 38, is headed to federal prison for her role in Keith Raniere’s sex cult NXIVM.

The “Smallville” actress will serve three years behind bars, pay a $20,000 fine and complete 1,000 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York. Her surrender date is September 29, 2021.

Over the weekend, Allison apologized to those she hurt, as her attorneys asked for no jail time.

In a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote, “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she said. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Mack insisted that she was “working to make amends,” continuing, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

Allison was arrested in 2018 for sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy charges. She later pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges.

Mack was believed to be a leader in the controversial self-help group NXIVM and accused of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and his NXIVM subgroup of women, DOS.