Actress Allison Mack, Who Was Allegedly Involved in NXIVM Sex Cult, Files for Divorce

Allison Mack, the “Smallville” star who was allegedly involved in Keith Raniere’s NXIVM sex cult, is getting divorced.

TMZ reports, Mack filed for divorce from “Battlestar Galactica” actress Nicki Clyne in Orange County today. The pair wed in 2017 and do not have any children.

Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM employee, previously told People that Nicki was also involved in the cult, and that Allison and Nicki got married at Raniere’s behest.

In April 2019, Allison pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering in connection with the sex cult case.

TMZ reports that at the time of her entering a plea she told the court, “I must take full responsibility for my conduct. I am very sorry for my role in this case. I am very sorry to my family and to the good people I hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings.”