NeNe Leakes Confirms Husband Gregg’s Cancer Has Returned

Reality star NeNe Leakes is opening up about her husband Gregg’s cancer battle in a new interview with The Jasmine Brand.

Gregg, 66, had previously been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, and Leakes confirmed his cancer has returned.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star said, “Greg is so-so… He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” adding, "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery. So his cancer did return.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to People, Leakes shared, "It's difficult," explaining, "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."

She also asked for support, saying, “Love everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength… so pray for Gregg and pray for me, too.”

Leakes revealed Gregg’s first cancer diagnosis in 2018 on Instagram with a photo of Gregg at a doctor’s office, captioning it, "The fight begins.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.