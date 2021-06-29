Cardi B Posts Sexy Maternity Photo with Offset, and Sweet Pic with Kulture

Cardi B is showing off her baby bump in some gorgeous new maternity photos!

The photos were taken by AB+DM Studio, and one pic Cardi poses topless with her manicured hands covering her breasts while her husband Offset cradles her baby bump.

She wrote in the caption, “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗.”

In another pic, she sits with daughter Kulture, 2, as the little girl touches her belly. The mother-daughter photo features matching white outfits and head pieces with gold jewelry.

Reflecting on Kulture and the new baby, she wrote, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Cardi and Offset announced the baby news at the BET Awards on Sunday, when she joined his group Migos onstage.