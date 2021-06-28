Surprise! Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Welcome First Child

Getty Images

It’s a boy for Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan’s daughter Clara, 25, announced the news on Instagram with the sweet message, “Welcome to the world little brother,” adding, “Congratulations to my Dad and Mary — this is the greatest gift.”

The star of “The Birthday Cake” included pics of Winstead gazing at the little guy swaddled in her arms.

Her sister Esther, 19, shared her own pics, in which she cuddles with the newborn while wearing a striped shirt and pirate-like headband. She wrote, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!” Seeming to reveal his name, she added, "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

McGregor and Winstead have not spoken out about the baby’s birth.

Ewan, 50, and Mary Elizabeth, 36, worked together on “Fargo” in 2016, and were first linked in 2017 while he was still married to Eve Mavrakis. Winstead had just split with her husband Riley Stearns.

Clara lashed out at her dad and his girlfriend on social media in 2018, but later told The Sunday Times she was “angry and upset,” saying “it wasn’t my finest moment.”