Celebrity News June 27, 2021

Cardi B-aby on the Way! She & Offset Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

Getty Images

Cardi B is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Offset — and she chose the BET Awards stage to make the announcement!

Nominated for five awards, Cardi B revealed her baby bump during her performance with Offset's group Migos, marking the second time she's used live TV to break bun-in-the-oven news.

She previously used "SNL" to announce she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Kulture, who is now 3.

In the past, Cardi and Offset were on a path to divorce, but Cardi called it off and they patched things up.

The 2021 BET Awards are airing live on BET, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

More

More in Celebrity News