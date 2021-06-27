Celebrity News June 27, 2021
Cardi B-aby on the Way! She & Offset Are Expecting Their 2nd Child
Cardi B is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Offset — and she chose the BET Awards stage to make the announcement!
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021 @BETAwards
Nominated for five awards, Cardi B revealed her baby bump during her performance with Offset's group Migos, marking the second time she's used live TV to break bun-in-the-oven news.
She previously used "SNL" to announce she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Kulture, who is now 3.
In the past, Cardi and Offset were on a path to divorce, but Cardi called it off and they patched things up.
The 2021 BET Awards are airing live on BET, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.