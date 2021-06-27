Cardi B-aby on the Way! She & Offset Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

Getty Images

Cardi B is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Offset — and she chose the BET Awards stage to make the announcement!

Nominated for five awards, Cardi B revealed her baby bump during her performance with Offset's group Migos, marking the second time she's used live TV to break bun-in-the-oven news.

She previously used "SNL" to announce she was pregnant with the couple's first child, Kulture, who is now 3.

In the past, Cardi and Offset were on a path to divorce, but Cardi called it off and they patched things up.