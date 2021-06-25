Reality Stars Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Engaged

“Big Brother” alums Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are ready to take the plunge!

Earlier this week, Memphis popped the question to Christmas at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida.

Christmas gushed to E! News, “I was 100 percent surprised! He's so great at making me feel like I'm the most special person in the world every day, and this day was the most of all. I had no idea it was going to happen then. I know, a beautiful island, sunset at a beautiful resort… who wouldn't have guessed? I didn't'! That's because that's the kind of thing he does regularly to show me how special he believes I am."

Memphis opened up on how he picked out Christmas’ ring, saying, “My favorite part was creating her custom engagement ring with my longtime friend and jeweler Adam Campbell. The entire process was awesome. Adam and I reviewed so many diamonds until I found the perfect one for Christmas."

How did Garrett know that Christmas was “the one”? Garrett shared, “Before I even met Christmas, I felt a cosmic attraction to her. Once we spent 24/7 together for three months, I knew she was the one that I would spend the rest of my life with. I knew I found my twin flame."

Garrett and Christmas competed on Season 22 of “Big Brothers: All Stars.”

They were friends first before things became romantic in November 2020. Christmas pointed out, “We have such a unique and fascinating story of how we fell in love and came together. It's wild to know Memphis and I fell in love with each other before we even shared a kiss. He's my best friend, twin flame and brings out the best of me every day."

Christmas stressed, “We accept each other as we are and love one another for who we are at our core. He's my home."

In April, Memphis dished on their relationship, “Me and Christmas had never met before we went on the show. When I went on the show, I had no idea she was going to be on. I didn't even know I would be on the show until the last minute. When she came down those stairs, my jaw dropped. I was like, ‘Oh, s--t.'"

“In all honesty, I just knew when I saw her, this is going to get interesting,” Memphis went on. “It's so interesting to look back and realize I fell in love with this woman on a reality show, but I know in my heart that it was always meant to be that way, which is crazy."