Vanessa Bryant Agrees to Settle Wrongful Death Suit Over Helicopter Crash that Killed Kobe, Gianna & 7 Others

A settlement has been reached in the fatal crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people.

NBC News reports Kobe’s wife Vanessa, along with family members of others who died, will settle in the wrongful death suit brought against the helicopter companies and pilot’s estate.

According to a federal document obtained by NBC, Island Express Helicopters, Inc., Island Express Holding Corp., the pilot’s estate and another company have agreed to the settlement. The terms, however, are confidential.