Young Love! Ava Phillippe Posts Rare Selfie with BF, and Mom Reese Witherspoon Leaves a Sweet Comment
Ava Phillippe and boyfriend Owen Mahoney are enjoying some time in Austin, Texas, this summer.
Phillippe, 21, shared a rare selfie of the pair while at the Congress Avenue Bridge, where they were hoping to view a nightly bat flight.
Ava wrote on Instagram, "The bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead 🦇.”
The 21-year-old is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Her famous mom wrote in the comments, "😍 These two."
Other commenters drew comparisons between Ava and Owen and Reese and Ryan. One person wrote, “1000000% thought it was ur mom and dad lol,” another shared, “Lol it's crazy the similarities❤️.”
People reports Ava and Owen attend UC Berkeley and have been dating since at least 2019, when Phillippe shared pics of the couple in a now-deleted post.
Reese and Ryan, who split in 2008, are also the parents of Deacon, 17. Reese later had Tennessee, 8, with husband Jim Toth. Ryan is the father of Kai Knapp with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.