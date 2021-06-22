Young Love! Ava Phillippe Posts Rare Selfie with BF, and Mom Reese Witherspoon Leaves a Sweet Comment

Ava Phillippe and boyfriend Owen Mahoney are enjoying some time in Austin, Texas, this summer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Phillippe, 21, shared a rare selfie of the pair while at the Congress Avenue Bridge, where they were hoping to view a nightly bat flight.

Ava wrote on Instagram, "The bats were feeling shy…so here's a pic of us instead 🦇.”

The 21-year-old is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Her famous mom wrote in the comments, "😍 These two."

Other commenters drew comparisons between Ava and Owen and Reese and Ryan. One person wrote, “1000000% thought it was ur mom and dad lol,” another shared, “Lol it's crazy the similarities❤️.”

People reports Ava and Owen attend UC Berkeley and have been dating since at least 2019, when Phillippe shared pics of the couple in a now-deleted post.