Heidi D’Amelio Reveals Daughter Dixie Has a New Album in the Works!

Getty Images

Heidi D’Amelio is dishing on her famous daughters, TikTok stars Dixie and Charli!

Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee, of the “Band of Mothers” podcast, caught up with Heidi to get the scoop on their latest projects.

Heidi revealed Dixie has an album in the works. “Dixie… she sent me all the songs to an album she has coming out. Nothing is final yet, but I’m obsessed with it. I’ve probably listened to it a hundred times over the last three days. It is so good and I’m so proud of her. I’m so excited for everybody to hear it.”

D’Amelio went on, “Charli has a lot of things coming up… I think the biggest thing is their new clothing line Social Tourist. So what is cool about it… is every month there is a new drop, so every month there is going to be new stuff out. I know for my kids, who are super impatient, they don’t want to wait.”

The girls want the line to be inclusive, and Heidi explained, “The price points vary so there is something for everyone and everything is very much unisex; they were very adamant on making that a big part of it something for everyone, no matter what your style is… there are crop tops and big T-shirts, there are boy swim shorts that Dixie wears as shorts, so there is everything.”