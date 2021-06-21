Property Brothers Dish on ‘Celebrity IOU’ Season 2, Plus: Will Jonathan Scott Marry Zooey Deschanel?

Getty

"Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott are hauling in some A-list celebrities to give a home renovation to someone special in their lives!

Kendall and Kris Jenner, LeAnn Rimes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Groban and Kevin Hart are just a few of the famous faces on Season 2 of “Celebrity IOU” on HGTV.

“Extra’s’ Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew and Jonathan about their reno projects! When asked how big the jobs get, Drew said, “It depends… Every story is a little different.”

Jonathan added, “With Kevin… he was giving back to his trainer Boss who, when Kevin had his tragic car accident… Boss was the one who set everything aside and said, ‘I'm going to get you through this emotionally and physically and we're going to make you better.’”

Kris and Kendall got down and dirty for a backyard upgrade for family friend Lisa, who lost her husband last year. Kim Kardashian was on hand as well! Jonathan shared, “Kim was very honest and she said, ‘I'm wearing high heels. I have no intention of swinging a sledgehammer, but I'll help you pick all the finishes.’ Kris and Kendall, they got right in there, using heavy machinery, jackhammers ripping things apart — it was amazing.”

When Jenn complimented the brothers’ work on Lisa’s home, Drew said, “That is honestly the most beautiful outdoor space we have ever done.”

Drew has been married to Linda Phan for three years and Jonathan has been dating Zooey Deschanel for two years, so could there be wedding bells in their future?

Jonathan gushed, “I'm in the happiest, best place I've ever been in my life.”