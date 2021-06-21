Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Had to Show People Where All This Pain Came From’

Singer Mary J. Blige has countless hit singles and is one of the most successful singers of all time, but she says that fame and fortune brought her to the brink of suicide!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Mary about her dark past, covered in her new documentary “My Life.”

Blige said, “It's what I was living, what I was going through, what I've been through since I was a 5-year-old little girl… just so much hell.”

Blige is opening up about her suicidal thoughts, addiction, abuse, and much more in the Amazon doc.

When Cheslie praised Mary for being so candid with her mental health struggles, Mary said, “Well, it was extremely important because I had to show people where all this pain came from that was in the ‘My Life’ album in the first place, and how can I get it out... and why it’s not coming out.”

Mary was referring to her breakthrough 1994 album “My Life,” and hit songs like “Be Happy” that saved her from the pain.

The impact of Mary’s music on others is also highlighted in the documentary. She pointed out, “Man, it’s a lot of responsibility, because these testimonies are like, ‘Whoa, I don't have that much power,’ but you know, it was my life, that’s my testimony, and just all the dark things that I was going through that pulled other people out…"

Of telling her story, Blige said, “It's just humbling and a responsibility, and it's amazing at the same time.”