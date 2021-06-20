Celebrity News June 20, 2021
The Veronicas Say Hello with 'Goodbye,' Plus: How to Stream Their Tour
The Veronicas are back with new music and an Australian tour — one that international fans will be able to enjoy, too!
Posing for the new issue of Contrast magazine, Lisa and Jess Origliasso are celebrating the release of their single "Goodbye," the fifth single from their new album (out June 25), "Human."
The tour is the sisters' return to live performing post-pandemic, with Jess telling the magazine, "It’s been incredible! Just being in this room with a couple hundred people or a couple thousand people… not that we ever took it for granted, because we never did, but you just don’t realize how powerful that connection is until you haven’t had it for a year and a half, and then all of a sudden you’re all able to be back in a room together, and close, and singing and dancing and just celebrating."
For more info on the global stream of the Veronicas' tour, visit EMusicLive.