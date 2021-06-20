The Veronicas Say Hello with 'Goodbye,' Plus: How to Stream Their Tour

The tour is the sisters' return to live performing post-pandemic, with Jess telling the magazine, "It’s been incredible! Just being in this room with a couple hundred people or a couple thousand people… not that we ever took it for granted, because we never did, but you just don’t realize how powerful that connection is until you haven’t had it for a year and a half, and then all of a sudden you’re all able to be back in a room together, and close, and singing and dancing and just celebrating."