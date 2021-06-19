Chrissy Teigen Pushes Back on Michael Costello's Claims, Threatens to Sue

Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has apologized profusely for bullying Courtney Stodden, but she is drawing the line at entertaining accusations by designer Michael Costello that she had him in her crosshairs as well — and she's threatening to resolve their dispute in court.

Previously, Costello had shared what he said were screenshots of DMs from Teigen threatening him over what turned out to be fake racist posts he had allegedly made.

Shortly after Costello posted the DM exchange, Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, vigorously came to her defense, writing, "Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened. Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

Now, People magazine reports Teigen is speaking for herself, writing, "No idea what the f- michael costello is doing," Teigen, 35, wrote in response to Costello publicly claiming he has emails showing she has "gone beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline."

"He just released a statement where he didn't at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm's were, & now claims to have emails that don't exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here."

Teigen went on, "I've taken it ALL. I've heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth. Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s- show into a positive."

Costello responded by denying that the DMs are faked, writing, "The fact that Chrissy Teigen and her crisis team are working so hard, so strategically to come out against the DM's she sent me, and to downplay the comments she publicly posted on my Instagram, only proves that she is the same bully she always has been, despite her fake apology to the public."

In spite of his angry words, he captioned his long statement, "God bless Also i wish John & Chrissy nothing but peace and happiness after all this."

Teigen spoke out after singer Leona Lewis came to her defense by sharing her own negative past with Costello.

In a long Instagram Story post, Lewis claimed that Costello made her feel "very awkward and uncomfortable" during a fitting in 2014 for an event she was eventually unable to attend.

She wrote that Costello had been unwilling to alter his sample-size garment to fit her, and then bailed on the whole experience. "This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me. At the next fitting, the night before the show, with no explanation at all, Michael refused to turn up. He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn't the body type required."

According to Lewis, she then had to sit at the show and field questions as to why she had not walked in it after all.

"I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult and as an affect of those actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally," she wrote. "The most hurtful thing is that it was to raise money for charity, and this went against everything we were trying to do."

Costello responded to Lewis on Instagram, writing, "@LeonaLewis No dis no shade no hate, I love you and your music I still follow you but not sure what [happened]. I've reached out to you personally and I have 7 emails from the last 4 years and these past 9 weeks from your team and stylist still requesting looks last email 05/17/21.Leona I am still a fan and I am not coming for you. But let's talk about what you were feeling about this dress I thought you were happy."