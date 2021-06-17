Priyanka Chopra & Megan Rapinoe Reportedly Part of Victoria’s Secret Rebrand!

Getty Images

Big changes could be on the way for Victoria’s Secret.

PageSix reports VS hired actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and soccer star Megan Rapinoe as spokeswomen for a new rebranding effort.

An industry insider tells the paper that the VS Collective wants “leading icons” and “changemakers” to help “shape the brand for the future.”

Rather than pose in the Victoria’s Secret lingerie, spokeswomen like Priyanka and Megan will take part in a podcast and appear in marketing materials.

PageSix says they will join other women sharing their stories via VS, like Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, and journalist Amanda de Cadenet.

An insider said, “It’s a group of women inspiring change and positivity. It’s another step they’re taking towards transforming the brand. The entire industry thought Victoria Secret was done.”

According to another source, “[The Collective] is completely cause-driven… The idea is to create this community of outsiders looking in. It’s a new generation for the brand that is more about inclusivity.”