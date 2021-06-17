Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins – Find Out Their Unique Names

Getty

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are the parents of twin boys!

De La Rosa posted the news on Instagram, announcing Zion and Zillion arrived June 14 and sharing a video the newborns cradled in her arms.

She wrote, "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon."

The new mom added, "my world" and "twin boys."

Abby shared another sweet moment on her Instagram Stories that showed the boys holding onto her fingers, writing, "Zion & Zilly."

Back in April, De La Rosa shared a letter their unborn sons back in April that has since been deleted.

According to People, she wrote, "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.”

She went on, “I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both," she continued.