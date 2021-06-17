La La Anthony Files for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony

Getty

Three years after their separation, La La Anthony is officially pulling the plug on her marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

TMZ reports La La filed for divorce on Thursday in New York, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sources tell the outlet that the divorce is amicable.

The pair have been focused on making the transition in their relationship as smooth as possible for the sake of their son Kiyan, 14.

It will be no surprise if La La leans on her close friends Vanessa Bryant and Kim Kardashian during this time. In May, she told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “It's just amazing to have these women in my life to just empower and guide me along the way.”

In 2017, it was reported that La La had moved out of their NYC home and into her own place.

At the time, a source told “Extra,” "Right now, they are living apart. That is all — there is no [divorce] filing."