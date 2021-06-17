Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Maroon 5 and More! iHeartRadio Music Festival Takes Over Vegas

Getty Images

Get ready for an epic weekend in Vegas!

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Maroon 5, Florida Georgia Line, Olivia Rodrigo and more will take over Sin City for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The two-day lineup will feature performances on the main stage that will have one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise appearances. The daytime stage will have live performances, fan zones, and interactive experiences.

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia said, “This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons. Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

The festival will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and the immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15, on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18.